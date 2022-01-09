Baru pledges to ensure Lawas Hospital completed on time as project 2.71 pct behind schedule

KUCHING (Jan 9): The Lawas Hospital project is 2.71 per cent behind schedule due to the pandemic restrictions over the last two years, according to Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

Baru said he had been informed by the contractor during a recent site visit that they are doing their best to keep the project on schedule.

“The new Lawas Hospital was proposed in 1996 under the 7th Malaysia Plan, but construction work was never started despite some attempt at foundation works in 2012.

“This was a sick project when I became works minister in 2018. I pushed for a re-tendering of the project in 2019, and launched the construction in December of the same year.

“The Lawas Hospital is due for completion at the end of next year,” he said in a statement yesterday following the site visit.

Baru said people in Lawas have been waiting a very long time for this hospital, adding that the rural folk should have equal access to healthcare as their counterparts in urban areas.

He said the lack of access to healthcare services in Lawas and the surrounding areas had caused much hardship and suffering for many.

“In some cases, the long distances to the nearest hospitals in Miri and Kota Kinabalu had proven to be an unsurmountable obstacle for the sick and infirm to obtain medical assistance, resulting in their deaths.”

Baru asserted the Covid-19 pandemic had brought home the urgent need for proper healthcare and the importance of access to hospitals and clinics.

As such, he pledged to ensure that the Lawas Hospital is completed according to schedule.

“I emphasised to the contractor that I am ready and willing to offer my assistance to ensure that their work and progress are not delayed further or interrupted for any reasons whatsoever. The people have waited long enough,” he said.

Despite so, Baru said he was delighted to note that the Long Sukang Clinic is now fully operational.

He extended his appreciation to Samling for assisting in the construction of the clinic under its corporate social responsibility programme.

“I look forward to working with them on other needs within my constituency,” he added.