Case not swept under carpet – Forestry Dept

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): The Sabah Forestry Department expresses concerns and deep regret on the blatant accusation by the Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament, Chan Foong Hin that this department swept under the carpet the complaints lodged by Cheung Chau Seng.

Chief conervator of forests Datuk Frederick Kugan clarified in a statement on Sunday that the case referred to by Cheung was never swept under the carpet as claimed but was investigated numerous times whereby the recent one was the fourth time.

Kugan said the complainant had first lodged his complaint to this department at the end of year 2016 which was about a year after the alleged forest offence. An Investigation Officer (IO) was appointed and an Investigation Paper was opened.

During the investigation, he said the complainant was reluctant to cooperate in the investigation work and the IO had to invoke Section 111 of the Criminal Procedure Code to compel his appearance to record his statement under Section 112 of the said Act.

“Based on his recorded statement it was found out that the complainant’s evidence was hearsay which was inadmissible in the court of law. All other witnesses that he had mentioned during the investigation denied the alleged illegal logging. An effort to gather credible evidences to secure concrete prosecution failed because the alleged offence was overtaken by time. The complainant took about a year before he came forward to report his allegation and there was nobody at the alleged crime scene at the time he lodged his complaint. The investigation was futile and the Deputy Public Prosecutor had no other choice other than to order a NFA (No Further Action) for the case,” said Kugan.

“Not satisfied with the outcome of the investigation, the complainant continued to lodge the same complaint with the same facts and issues to the Sabah Forestry Department in 2019 and 2020. The department did not deny his appeal for further investigation but subject to new evidence,” he added.

On the accusation about the alleged exportation of illegally obtained logs to Taiwan, Kugan said the Sabah Forestry Department’s investigation found that there was no such exportation and the documents referred to by the complainant as proof of his allegation of the same were forged documents. This was thoroughly explained to the complainant.

A crime of “using false document as genuine” in relation to the case was filed and prosecuted in court by the relevant authority. (Please refer to https://www.theborneopost.com/2017/06/16/company-director-charged-over-forged-document/ for the record).

“The Sabah Forestry Department is one of the statistically proven and commendable law enforcement agencies in Sabah if not in Malaysia. We are doing our statutory duty in the enforcement of the Forest Enactment 1968 without fear nor favor. We believe that the complainant, Cheung Chau Seng knows very well for himself that the Sabah Forestry Department will never condone illegal logging since a company in which he is one of the directors was recently (December 2021) ordered by the court to enter its defense after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against the accused company. (Please refer to http://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/01/26/two-timber-firms-charged-in-court-for-logging-on-forest-reserve for the record).

Kugan said Chan should have taken due diligence to ascertain the authenticity of Cheung’s complaint prior to making his public statement knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of the Sabah Forestry Department as a public office. The blatant accusation against the Sabah Forestry Department is defamatory pursuant to Section 499 of the Panel Code of the Federation of Malaysia.

“Chan Foong Hin should learn the facts of the case and retract his defamatory imputation made against the Sabah Forestry Department, failing which further necessary action would be taken by this department to restore the good reputation of this public office,” he said.

During a recent press conference, Chan urged the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government to look into the alleged illegal logging activities carried out by a company here since 2015.

The DAP MP said that the claim was brought to light by Cheung who had lodged complaints to the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Sabah Forestry Department regarding the allegation.

Cheung claimed that the company had carried out illegal logging beyond the logging licence granted to the company controlled by two individuals who are the directors and shareholders of the company.

With regards to logs exports, Kugan said the decision was derived based on consultations with the industry players i.e. TAS (Timber Association of Sabah) and STIA (Sabah Timber Industry Association) and relevant stakeholders. It is however, a Restricted Logs Exports with export quota of natural timbers capped at 20% of pre-determined harvest volume based on Annual Work Plan submitted by the licensees and to be approved by the Forestry Department.

And furthermore preference will be given to the local mills through market survey to be conducted prior to any decision on exports. These quotas are not automatically granted but based on applications and to be reviewed, coordinated and monitored in a transparent manner by a coordination committee, involving representatives from the industries. Those eligible applicants are only confined to the SFMLA holders, including licenses involving government linked companies.

“For Chan’s information, the Forestry Department was not born yesterday. Log export is not new to the department and in fact, has all the legal instruments and procedures, including the involvement of an independent third party monitor under the Sabah Timber Legality Assurance System, a scheme which has been implemented in full since 2016 to ensure legality is strictly complied with from the forests to the point of export,” he said.