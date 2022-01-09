Chong: DAP not like other opposition parties, will continue service despite state election setback

KUCHING (Jan 9): Democratic Action Party (DAP) is unlike other opposition parties who have literally vanished and stopped providing service to the people after the elections, said Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said the party will continue its service to the people despite the recent setback in the state elections where the party only managed to win two seats.

Chong, who won the Padungan seat, claimed DAP believes in consistent service to the people and it still maintained its team morale.

“In this Sarawak election, there are many other Opposition (parties) who contested and campaigned strongly. However, it is a shame to see that after the elections, these other Opposition candidates suddenly ‘vanished’ and are nowhere to be found when the people need their services.

“Maybe they will pop up again in the future during the election season to help the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (win) by splitting the Opposition votes,” he said in a statement today.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won by a landslide in the 12th State Election held on Dec 18 by sweeping 76 of the 82 seats at stake.

The Opposition parties could only manage to nab six seats, including four won by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

The refusal of the Opposition to cooperate, and the multi-cornered fights, led to the Opposition votes being split especially in urban seats.

On another matter, Chong in the statement informed that the DAP Stampin service team operated its mobile service at Taman Genesis, Batu Kawa today with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii coming along to help.

Dr Yii was also one of the DAP candidates in the state election, losing to Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian of GPS in Batu Kawah.

Chong said that the majority of the public who came to the mobile service sought DAP’s help to update and submit applications for Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM).

“They are hard-pressed for the assistance particularly because of the high inflation under GPS and the federal government.

“Currently, the inflation rate has gone up to 3 per cent — this is a far cry from the days of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government when we managed to keep the inflation rate below 1 per cent.

“There are also those who came seeking from legal consultation from YB Chong Chieng Jen,” said the statement.