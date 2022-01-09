Couple killed as fire destroys 40 houses

TAWAU (Jan9): A couple was killed in a fire which destroyed 40 houses at a squatter area at Mile 2 1/2, Jalan Apas, here early Sunday morning.

Tawau fire and rescue station chief Julius John Stephen Jr said the charred remains of the victims’ bodies, Saiful Rosli, 32, and Jumaidah M Jida, 36, were found by firemen among debris around 4.45am and 5.50am.

The bodies were handed to the police for further action, said Julius.

“A victim, Mutalib Suma, 45, suffered 86 per cent burns while a 26-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl had 17 per cent burns.

“Three girls and a boy aged between six and 12 had one to six per cent burns and all the victims were brought to Tawau Hospital for treatment,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

He said a distress call was made to the station at 12.23am before several teams were deployed to the location.

Forty wooden houses were destroyed in the fire.

Fire and rescue personnel only managed to control the flames at 2am and ended the operation at 6.20am.

Julius said the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.

A fire victim, Mala Tipung, 46, cried when she found her house which had been left vacant for a week burnt to the ground.

“I went to my husband’s workplace a week ago in Sungai Burong Teck Guan, I came back this morning and found our house had been gutted, everything turned to ashes, not a single item was saved,” she told Bernama.

For Hasoni Basiah, 34, a loud knock on the door by his friend named Awil woke him up.

“I opened the door, my friend Awil was shouting ‘fire’ and I saw a big fire in my backyard and I quickly alerted my wife and sister-in-law, to save themselves,” he said, adding that he only had time to take important documents before dashing out for safety.

Nur Anita Saddu, 30, said her husband and two children managed to save themselves after hearing a dog barking loudly as if to warn them of something and after that the neighbors also shouted fire.

“When we left the house, the fire was already in our neighbour’s house, I only managed to take out the children’s clothes and my husband managed to move the car to a safe place,” she added.

Apart from that, Abbas Tenri, 49, said he could not save his sons’ birth certificates which were destroyed along with other items in the house in the fire.

“I and my seven children are safe, there are only two birth certificates that my children did not have time to take, I am also at a loss as the children will be starting school tomorrow but their school supplies are all destroyed,” he added.

Meanwhile, state Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan who is also Apas assemblyman, expressed his sympathy for all the fire victims.

He said the authorities including the Tawau District Disaster Committee and the Welfare Department, are looking into all the needs of victims apart from calling on fire victims to be patient.

In Kota Belud, a family lost their wooden home in a fire at Jalan Pinatau Kampung Tagayamut yesterday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Kota Marudu fire and rescue station at 10.08am before two teams were deployed to the location, about 15 kilometers away.

The fire had completely destroyed the wooden house after fire and rescue personnel controlled the blaze by 10.50pm.

No untoward incident was reported while the whole operation ended at 10.55am.