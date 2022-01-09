Covid-19: Sarawak records 22 new cases

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawak today recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases, out of which only one case involved a patient with pneumonia who required ventilator support, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The remaining 21 cases were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, said the committee.

On the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said six cases were reported in Lawas, Sibu (5), two each in Bintulu and Limbang while Miri, Samarahan, Kuching, Sri Aman, Song, Mukah and Sebauh each recorded one case respectively.

No deaths from Covid-19 or new clusters were reported today.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police issued eight compounds in Kuching and seven in Miri for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Seven of the compounds were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering before entering a premises while another seven compounds were issued for businesses operating despite being placed under the negative list and for not observing social distancing.

One compound was issued for not wearing face mask.

To date, the police have issued a total of 12,857 compounds.

As for person under surveillance, SDMC said 27 new PUS were reported today and currently, there are a total of 353 people being quarantined statewide.