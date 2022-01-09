Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate takes a dip to 41.6 per cent

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 took a dip to 41.6 per cent yesterday, compared to 45.5 per cent on Friday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was way lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 56.8 per cent yesterday.

Kelantan recorded the highest ICU bed usage at 68.2 per cent followed by Klang Valley (68.1 per cent), Penang (65.9 per cent), Terengganu (65.6 per cent) and Perak (60 per cent).

Other states and territories that had ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate were Johor (56.3 per cent), Sabah (52.4 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (51.3 per cent), Melaka (51.1 per cent), Labuan (50 per cent), Pahang (48.3 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent) and Kedah (42.5 per cent).