DCM delivers MRP grants approved in 2021

MIRI (Jan 9): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday presented Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants approved last year, which could not be delivered on time so as to comply with the regulations set for the 12th Sarawak state election last month.

The cheques were delivered to three recipients here.

Under the Election Offences Act 1954, presenting government grants is not allowed during election campaign period between nomination day and polling day.

The Election Commission (EC) set the nomination date for the 12th state polls on Dec 6, and polling date on Dec 18 – indicating an election campaign of over 12 days.

Awang Tengah said the MRP grants were supposed to be delivered last year, but he was overtaken by events and could only be in Miri to deliver the cheques yesterday to Miri Division Islamic Activities Permanent Committee, Jati Lawas Miri Branch and Miri Jatti Miriek Association.

These state government grants were given in support of the activities by the association and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).