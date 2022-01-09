DCM supports Sempurai’s desire to elevate SRDC to a municipal council within 10 years

SIBU (Jan 9): Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will support Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai’s aspiration to elevate SRDC from a district council to a municipal council within 10 years from now.

Speaking when officiating at SRDC’s 70th Anniversary Dinner here last night, he noted that SRDC’s jurisdiction covers the fastest population growth area in Sibu from rural to urban areas.

“Will support (SRDC) Chairman Cr Sampurai’s aspiration of elevating from District to Municipal within 10 years,” said Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Minister.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Sempurai said the way forward for SRDC is for it to achieve a municipal council status.

“Managing SRDC also encompass the semi-urban and urban areas. That is why I want to throw a challenge to all SRDC councillors and staff that within 10 years from now, I think we should elevate the status of SRDC from that of a district council to a municipal council,” he added.

He pointed out that this is not a dream and SRDC should move along the line with Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting’s remarks during their recent 40th Anniversary of targeting Sibu to achieve city status by 2030.

Sempurai also spoke about the masterplan development for SRDC, which could bring bigger impact to the community in terms of stimulating local economy, preserving environment sustainability and promoting social wellbeing.

He added that the council would continue to seek advice from the ministry, Land and Survey Department and State Planning Authority (SPA) to initiate more people-centric projects.

He disclosed that there are currently various major projects in planning stages covering Durin, Selangau and Sibujaya.

“On top of that, council will also look into perspectives that may bring tremendous advantages to the people within our jurisdiction including Kemuyang, Rantau Panjang and West Bank among others,” said Sempurai.

He also said that SRDC is striving to create a sustainable living environment for all community.

“This year, council will be actively promoting bin adoption programme, waste segregation campaign, collection of used cooking oil and used tyres and awareness campaign on communicable diseases such as Covid-19 and rabies among others,” he said.

Giving a background on SRDC, Sempurai recalled it was founded on Jan 1, 1952

He pointed out that SRDC administers six state constituencies, namely Bawang Assan, Dudong, Tamin, Kakus, Nangka and Bukit Assek.

According to Sempurai, SRDC’s jurisdictional areas are 25 times bigger than that of SMC.

“However, council with limited manpower of about 90 people are continuously enhancing and improving its service delivery to the people,” he said.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government), Michael Tiang, Senator Robert Lau, SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, Advisor to Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Ministry, Dato Chieng Buong Toon, SMC chairman Clarence Ting, and SRDC acting secretary Teng Ming Min.