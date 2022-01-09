Dr Mahathir successfully underwent elective medical procedure – IJN

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad successfully underwent an elective medical procedure and is currently recuperating well, according to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

IJN in a statement today said the procedure, carried out by a team of doctors from the institute itself and Universiti Malaya Medical Centre yesterday, was uneventful and went as planned.

“He is fully awake and in high spirits. Based on his current clinical progress, he is expected to be discharged from Institut Jantung Negara within the next few days,” IJN said.

The former prime minister was admitted to the IJN on Dec 16 last year for a full medical check-up and further observation prior to the procedure.

However, IJN said due to the institutional operating procedures, no visitors are allowed to visit him.

“Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali would like to express their gratitude for all the well wishes, concerns and prayers from the public,” the institute added. – Bernama