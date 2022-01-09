Dr Sim: Phase 1 upgrading of Jalan Oya to start soon

SIBU (Jan 9): The upgrading of 1.44km stretch at Jalan Oya into dual carriage-way costing RM22.8 million will commence soon, says Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He announced that the contract for Jalan Oya Phase 1 upgrading works to be completed in 24 months has been awarded during a press conference after a briefing at Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) office yesterday.

“The site has been handed to the contractor for works to start very soon. The implementing agency is Land and Survey (Department) Sarawak. This shows Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) commitment in fulfilling its manifesto,” said the Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Minister.

After a site visit to the 100-bed field hospital in the compound of Sibu Hospital here, Dr Sim informed that it will be operational very soon.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government), Michael Tiang who was also at the press conference said he would fight for funding under ‘Projek Rakyat’ for Phase 2 of Jalan Oya upgrading costing about RM40 million.

“For Phase 1, upgrading works stretch from around Sugar Bun to Jalan Deshon junction, while the 1.7km stretch in Phase 2 will be from SMK St Elizabeth to the junction of Jalan Wong King Huo,” Tiang explained, adding that a bigger budget is needed for Phase 2 due to more challenging soil condition.

He believed that with strong support from Pelawan constituents, this project will be granted.

Senator Robert Lau and SMC chairman Clarence Ting were also present at the press conference.