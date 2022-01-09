Dr Sim wants to establish traffic warden unit in local councils to help tackle traffic congestion

SIBU (Jan 9): Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian wants to establish a traffic warden unit in all the local councils under his ministry to help the police tackle traffic congestion.

In this regard, Dr Sim, who is the Deputy Chief Minister, urged the local councils to get their manpower ready to cater for this additional service to the community.

“I want to increase the service (of the local councils). One of the services that we want to increase further is all the municipal councils have been given the power by Ministry of Transport Malaysia to have traffic wardens.

“I want to create a traffic warden unit in all the ministry’s councils. So, you have to get your manpower ready because traffic jam is very serious in all urban areas and we want to help the police,” he said when officiating at Sibu Rural District Council’s (SRDC) 70th Anniversary Dinner here last night.

He also wanted the local councils in the state to play an increasing role in public health.

“If we look back at history, public health used to be solely the domain of local councils. Over the years, it became solely the domain of the Ministry of Health (MoH). So, we need to revisit manpower, expertise to make sure that public health comes back to the local councils,” he said.

He noted that the negotiation for the return of state rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) also included health and education autonomies.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim also called on the councillors to work closely with council chairmen and management of the councils.

He said that he would review all councillors appointment in the next six months as the current term will expire soon.

He also wanted to standardise the work processes of the local councils to make it more people-centric as well as moving towards digitalisation to be in line with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s mission of digital Sarawak.

Earlier, on behalf of Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), he expressed his utmost gratitude to all the councils for their cooperation for the last two years.

“Together, we have made Sarawak – the lowest number of death (due to Covid-19) in the whole country. Also, because of Sarawak’s spirit of solidarity, we are having the highest number of dose 1 and dose 2 vaccinations, as well as the booster dose,” he said.

At the same time, he remembered those Sarawakians who had lost their lives to Covid-19.

“In 2020, we lost 19 Sarawakians to Covid-19 and last year, we lost almost 1,300 (Sarawakians)…we must continue to be vigilant because the Omicron is not only here in Sarawak in the community, but the surge is (expected) here for the next few weeks.

“The last seven cases I announced two days ago, was four weeks ago. Why four weeks ago? Because to diagnose Omicron, we need genetic sequencing. We have more than 30 cases of presumptive Omicron in Sarawak at the moment,” he said.

He explained that genetic sequencing to diagnose Omicron takes three to four weeks, where results would only be available after that.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government), Michael Tiang, Senator Robert Lau, SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai and deputy Wong Ching Yong, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, Advisor to Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Minister, Dato Chieng Buong Toon, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, and SRDC acting secretary Teng Ming Min.