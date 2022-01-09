Fire destroys parked car at roadside in Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Jan 9): A car that was parked at the roadside near Sungai Mamat in Jalan Kuching-Serian was totally destroyed by a fire around 4.20am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver of the car was no where to be found upon their arrival at the scene.

Firefighters from the Serian fire station managed to put the fire under control at 4.43am by using a single water hose.

The fire was totally extinguished at 4.50am and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In an unrelated incident at 9.30am this morning, Bomba also responded to a fire at a recycling centre at Jalan Stapok-Kuching.

Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered that the fire only involved a pile of rubbish that was outside the premises.

The fire was successfully extinguished by firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station within minutes of their arrival.