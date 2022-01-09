‘Info On Wheels’ drive augments dept’s flood preparedness ops

KUCHING (Jan 9): The state Information Department (JaPen) continues to intensify efforts to disseminate information about flood preparedness through its ‘Info On Wheels’ (IOW) programme.

Such initiative, it said, was meant to ensure that the people in Sarawak would be better prepared for the eventuality of floods at any time.

Additionally, JaPen Sarawak said in view of the severe floods that recently hit several states in Peninsular Malaysia, it also wanted to ensure that the people of Sarawak would always be aware of the steps to be taken before, during and after the floods struck through IOW announcements.

“Among the measures disseminated through IOW for flood preparedness are recommendations on the need to keep adequate food stock, to maintain sufficient supply of the necessary medicines especially those meant for patients of chronic diseases, and to be able to charge mobile phones for emergency communication purposes.

“During the floods, the guidelines provided cover measures to prevent infection and spread of diseases during floods, those pertaining to safety as well as evacuation instructions whenever the need arises.

“For post-flood guidance, JaPen’s announcement would include public awareness information for the evacuees returning to their homes to ensure that their areas are safe and not inhabited by dangerous animals, and also to check electrical appliances to determine if they’re still safe to use,” said JaPen Sarawak.

It added that the information disseminated via IOW would include assistance available for the flood victims, such as welfare aid and vouchers, which they could apply for.

“The relevant information would be channelled through social media, leaflets and also the broadcast of general announcements via mobile unit vehicles, especially in areas that do not have Internet coverage,” said JaPen Sarawak.

Lundu Information officer Juliana Abdullah said the information-awareness drive for the district was implemented on Dec 27 last year, following the announcement of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia)’s forecast of continuous heavy rain over Sarawak.

She said the members of the public had been advised to keep the contact numbers of relevant agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM) and District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC), to report about any emergency occurring during the flood disaster.

“It appears that the people are giving a positive response and welcoming the initiatives taken by JaPen Sarawak, especially from residents living in flood-prone areas,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kapit Information officer Mohd Saufi Omar recounted scenarios where the people panicked upon receiving the initial announcement from JaPen, thinking that the district would be hit by floods.

“However, after being explained that the initial announcement served as a precautionary measure for the community to make initial preparations before any disaster might occur, they understood the situation.”

Mohd Saufi said the Kapit DDMC held a meeting last Dec 23 where they had agreed that every relevant agency in the district would be all geared up for possible floods, with attention to flood-prone areas.

For Bau District, Japen said in terms of making the early announcements, the focus would be on locations where the roads and the communication channels would always be cut off during floods.

Bau Information officer Sumardi Sugiman said the IOW could help reduce the risks often faced by the locals whenever floods struck.

Adding on, Kampung Rabak Rotan headman Retar Yasi described the noble efforts by JaPen Sarawak as ‘being very beneficial and would help the community here’.

The state and district-level disaster operations control centres in Sarawak and Sabah have been ordered by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to make preparations, including activating on-site control posts, in facing the possibility of floods.

It is reported that the order was issued following a forecast, issued recently by MetMalaysia, of a monsoon surge capable of bringing continuous rain over the next several days.

The weather forecast for the period from Jan 6 to 12 did state that a cold front could occur in Sarawak today (Jan 9).

MetMalaysia said such condition could cause increased humidity that might lead to continuous rain and flooding, especially over the central and west divisions of Sarawak, and at the same time, thunderstorms could occur throughout the country in the morning, evening and up till night.