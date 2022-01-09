Mass death of pigs: SRDC beefs up efforts in monitoring sale of pork products in ‘Tamu’, markets

SIBU (Jan 9): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has already beefed up the monitoring of the sale of pork products including ‘kasam’ or fermented meat in ‘Tamu’ and markets under its jurisdiction to ensure that these products are safe for public consumption.

According to its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, SRDC’s Public Health Unit and enforcement personnel have sprung into action since last week, following reports of mass death of pigs in Durin and Bintangor.

“We will continue to remind people especially those trading in ‘tamu’ and markets in Sibujaya, Selangau and Stapang, not to obtain any pork products from unverified sources.

“As for consumers, they are urged to purchase their pork products including ‘kasam’ from trusted source only,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Sempurai said SRDC is still waiting for the results of the investigations into the mass death of pigs in Durin and Bintangor from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak which are expected to be made known soon before deciding on the next course of action.

“In the meantime, the council will continue to beef up efforts in the monitoring and checking on situation. We also advise the public to remain calm and not to be swayed from unverified reports pertaining to the recent incident,” he added.

Sempurai also mentioned that Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) is also awaiting the reports of the incident from DVS Sarawak.

As for local councils like SRDC, he said they are already on the ground especially on the monitoring of its markets and ‘Tamu’ to keep tabs of the situation.

Meanwhile, DVS Sarawak said it would confirm the cause of the mass deaths of pigs belonging to farmers in Durin and Bintangor next week.

Its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud when contacted yesterday said their ongoing investigations found that all of the pigs had died in December last year.