Minister confident KWB ready to meet future challenges

KUCHING (Jan 9): Kuching Water Board (KWB) has devised careful planning to ensure clean water supply in the event of floods in Kuching city and its surrounding areas, Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi has assured.

In this respect, he said a special briefing would be held soon to discuss the mechanism.

“KWB is responsible in supplying water in Kuching city and its surrounding areas, and I believe and am confident that the board already has careful planning in place to fulfil the need for clean water supply as well as to ensure sufficient supply for the residents,” he told reporters after officiating at the opening ceremony of ‘KWB Appreciation Night’ at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here on Friday.

When asked whether there would be any backup plans in the event of a water supply disruption, Julaihi reassured all that the KWB had all the plans in place.

“To supply water in rural areas, as usual we do have our water tankers so that the folks can benefit from this.”

In his speech that night, Julaihi said the KWB would be facing new challenges in meeting the needs of the people, especially in terms of clean water supply as more housing projects were being carried out in Kuching.

He noted that the major challenges for the board would include low water pressure as well as burst water pipes, where it would need to search the location of the pipes and proceed to fix them.

However, he expressed his confidence that with the experience of KWB staff members, the agency should be able to deal with these challenges.

Meanwhile, the event hosted the presentation of Excellence Service Awards for 2018, 2019 and 2020 to total of 131 KWB staff members, as well as certificates of appreciation for 2020 and 2021 to 43 retiring staff members.

Julaihi also launched the ‘KWB Balance Scorecard’ during the event.

Among the attending dignitaries were Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication I (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, permanent secretary to the ministry Dato Alice Jawan, KWB chairman Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, KWB general manager Rodziah Mohamad and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department director Chang Kuet Shian.