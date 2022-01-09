No issue for PBM wanting to join BN as component party, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Jan 9): Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar sees no issue in Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) wanting to join the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition as one of its component parties.

He said that democracy has always been practised in Malaysia, and such an act by PBM is an exercise in democracy.

“People must be allowed to practise democracy and as a lawyer and veteran Gabungan Parti Sarawak politician, I see no problem with that. Whoever wants to form a party or join another party, they are free to do so,” he said when speaking to reporters at the Kuching Court Complex here today.

However, the de facto Law Minister commented that it was up to BN to decide whether it would accept the party as a component party or not.

He said that this was because at the end of the day, it was up to the people if any political party would remain in existence or not.

As for GPS, Wan Junaidi said that while its component parties were formerly BN component parties, they still maintained friendly relations with BN.

“When we left BN back then, we made the decision because we wanted to follow our own path and not listen to BN, which is based in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He was prompted by reporters who wished to know what he thought about PBM wanting to be a BN component party after Julau MP Larry Sng was elected as the party’s president yesterday in Sibu.

After being elected as PBM president, Sng said the party was supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his government under the Keluarga Malaysia concept.

“In Sarawak, GPS is also part of Keluarga Malaysia so for us, we are also working together under the same Keluarga Malaysia,” Sng was quoted as saying.