PBB to amend party constitution to create new wing for members aged 18-28, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Jan 9): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will establish a new wing specifically for members aged 18 to 28, said its president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister explained this will be realised once an amendment to the party’s constitution is passed in the coming PBB Convention or triennial general meeting (TGM) in June.

According to him, a committee co-chaired by Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman has been set up for the formation of this new wing, including to decide on its suitable name.

“PBB will amend its constitution due to a proposal to create another wing in the party. At present, there is women’s wing, youth wing and soon we will create a wing which focuses on youths aged between 18 to 28 years old.

“We will create a wing specifically for them because we want them to be together with us as we manage our society at large.

“While we are facing an ageing population, we also have to look into the needs of the young in this digital era. PBB as you know is a dynamic party, and we have to adjust ourselves to the aspirations of the young and Sarawakians at large based on current political and economic situation,” he said at a press conference after chairing a PBB Supreme Council meeting at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight.

Abang Johari said those entrusted to lead and manage the state have to be forward looking and visionary as well as able to adjust to the new vision of Sarawak.

“Stability across the board, the interest of every ethnic group, must be addressed and we will move forward,” he said.

On the upcoming party TGM, Abang Johari said preparations are now ongoing with sub-branches scheduled to hold their respective meeting from now until August.

This will be followed with branches holding their meetings until June, he added.

Regarding the supreme council meeting tonight, he said it was the first to be held after the recently concluded state election which saw PBB contributing 47 seats to the total 76 seats won by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said PBB and other components in GPS will now work to realise the pledges in its election manifesto, including to establish the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Fund.

“This will be implemented after we appoint experts to advise us on how to set up this sovereign wealth fund and to manage our funds for our future generations.

“We will refer to successful models such as those in Nordic countries like Norway and our neighbouring country Singapore,” he said.