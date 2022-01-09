PBM to champion six core pillars, says info chief

KUCHING (Jan 9): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will champion the six core pillars of the party.

Its information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid outlined the six core pillars as multiracial engagement, women’s empowerment, youth empowerment, economic development, education and the advancement of science and technology as elements to make Malaysia a developed country.

He said after the party’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and the election of the new leadership of the party on Jan 8, 2022, they had received various reactions from politicians and the people.

“Positive and negative views have been noted and will be followed up by the leadership of this party.

“As the party is still new in the national political arena, PBM is aware of challenges and obstacles ahead, yet determined to continue this struggle for a more glorious future of the country,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Zakaria added PBM is not a party that moves on rhetoric but has aspiration to improve the quality of life of Malaysians, regardless of religion, race and their social status.

“As a party that supports the leadership of the current government, we too agree and believe in the commitment of #KeluargaMalaysia brought by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“PBM is a unifying medium to ensure that no group of Malaysians are being left out, either in terms of economic development or social development. We hope that the struggle that we bring today will benefit generations of Malaysians now and in the future to come,” he said.