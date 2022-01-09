Peter’s party won’t affect PBRS – Kurup

PENAMPANG (Jan 9): Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony’s new Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) based political party will not affect the community’s support for Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

PBRS President Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said that it will however cause disunity among the KDM supporters in Peter’s former party, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Kurup who was met after receiving the membership application forms from former Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) leaders here on Sunday, said this when asked for his opinion whether the new party Peter said he is forming after leaving Warisan will further divide the KDM community.

Former PCS Deputy President Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing acted as the group of applicants’ representative and handed over 80 membership application forms to Kurup in a simple ceremony here.

“I don’t think that will happen. It will not shake our (PBRS) strength to unite the people. I am quite certain that he will not go far but we will have to look and see.

“We are not worried … It will divide the KDM in Warisan rather than PBRS because from what we heard from Bumburing just now, the mood is for people to unite under PBRS.

Kurup also said that PBRS’ uniqueness is that they are sincere and consistent in their struggles.

“We never say one thing today and say something else tomorrow. We stand by our opinion and if we feel that we should or should not do something for the benefit of the rakyat, we will stand by that,” he said.

In his speech earlier Kurup expressed his gratitude to all those joining PBRS on Sunday for choosing the party.

PBRS, a Barisan Nasional (BN) component party is the platform to unite the rakyat in Sabah and to fight for the people’s rights, he said adding, “I believe and am confident that only in BN can we help the rakyat advance, especially in several sectors like infrastructure, health, economy and education as we are still left far behind.

Kurup stressed that they have to embrace and focus on the politics of development for the rakyat, especially the younger generation to prosper and excel.

He also reminded the rakyat that they must be united in order to preserve and conserve the KDM community.

“We need your support to achieve this objective of PBRS. Our people have been divided for so long that our identity is slowly getting eroded and believe me one day our community will not be heard of again,” he lamented.

If the division in the KDM community continues, the people will lose their property too, he said, adding that he is worried that they may lose two million hectares of land as it will be given to companies from outside Sabah.

When asked to comment on what PBRS, as a BN component party, has to say about Umno Sabah’s stance that it will not work with Bersatu Sabah in the coming 15th general election, Kurup said it was too early to comment on the issue.

“But we are component members of BN (so) we have to go by consensus,” he said.