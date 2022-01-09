PKR Sabah Leadership Council restructured

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah State Leadership Council (MPN) on Saturday met to restructure the leadership in order to strengthen the party machinery for the 15th general election (GE15) which is expected middle of 2022.

Datuk Christina Liew received unanimous support to continue to lead the Sabah MPN.

The deputy chairman is Ag Husaini Datuk Hj Ag Sahari, Vice Chairman 1: Peto Galim, Vice Chairman 2: Datuk John O.T Gani, Vice Chairman 3: Haji Abdul Razak Jamil, Secretary: Haji Mustapha Sakmud, Organizing Secretary: Remysta Taylor, Deputy Information Chief: Thonny Chee, Chairman of Disciplinary Bureau: Dikin Musa

The new MPN members are Alijus Sipil, Ramlan Naim, Akbar Nusah and Fauziah Binti Abdul Lahap.

Mustapha said the restructuring of MPN was discussed earlier by the State MPN Political Bureau and confirmed unanimously at the MPN meeting attended by branch heads, appointed MPN members and existing MPN members.

Based on the party constitution, he said the meeting was valid and had sufficient quorum even without the presence of branch heads who tried to boycott the meeting after being given prior notice which stated clearly that the meeting was held in a hybrid manner.

Mustapha also said the appointment of MPN leadership was based on Clause 27.4 through the recommendation of the political bureau and consultation with the branch heads present at the meeting.

He said the secretariat had distributed the notice of meeting to all branch heads and asked them to send a representative if necessary. “However, the action of some to boycott the meeting means that they do not want to negotiate and the MPN has approved this change of leadership with the consent of the majority of members who attended the meeting with the power given according to the party constitution.

“The party president has also been informed of this change, especially involving the key leadership based on Clause 27.5.

“We hope that those who are dissatisfied with the internal management of the party and leadership to use the right channels in voicing their protests and avoid using the media openly,” he said.

The MPN meeting also decided that the party leadership should open room for discussion in finding solutions in the interest of the party.

“We would also like to remind the branch heads who boycotted the meeting that they are disrespecting the president who had already consulted with all the branch heads at the MPN meeting on 8 September 2021 and advised that the MPN chairman to be retained until the incoming party election.

“Our main focus is to prepare for GE15 and strengthen the party machinery in the branches,” he said.

Sixteen of the party’s division heads did not attend the meeting on Saturday to protest the leadership of Liew.

The division leaders were those who had on December 19 last year, called for Liew’s immediate removal as the party’s state liaison chairman as they were of the opinion that a new leader is needed to ensure the revival of PKR in Sabah.

Also in the group who wanted Liew replaced were PKR Sabah’s Angkatan Muda, Wanita, Srikandi and Skuad Sabah chiefs.