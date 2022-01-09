Rented room in Taman Tunku 70 pct destroyed in fire

MIRI (Jan 9): A rented room on the second floor of a shop building at Jalan Kuching in Taman Tunku here was about 70 per cent destroyed in a fire last night.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong, they received a distress call on the fire at around 9.30pm and a team of eight firefighters from the Miri Central fire station rushed to the scene which is located some 11 kilometres from the station.

They were also assisted by six firefighters from Lopeng fire station.

“Upon arrival at 9.40pm, the operation commander reported that the fire broke out at a rented room measuring 40 foot by 80 foot on the top floor of the two-storey shop building which was about 70 per cent destroyed,” Law said.

He added that firefighters managed to control the fire until it was completely extinguished around 50 minutes later.

No injuries or casualties were reported and the cause of the fire as well as total losses are still being ascertained.

The operation ended at 11.18pm.