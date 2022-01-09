Satok disaster relief committee all geared up to face floods, says assemblyman

KUCHING (Jan 9): The newly-launched disaster relief committee for the Satok state constituency is on standby mode, with assets and support systems all in place in anticipation of flooding.

In stating this, Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki also said the assets included vessels meant to facilitate any evacuation.

“Our area is typically at risk of getting flooded, in light of the conditions of the weather at this time – usually from December to February.

“We have prepped these five areas that are prone to getting flooded, categorised as being at a critical level during this season,” he told reporters after performing the launch of the committee at the multi-purpose hall of Kampung Kudei Lama at Jalan Rubber Barat here yesterday, where he also handed over flood aid and logistics equipment to the villagers.

The five flood-prone areas mentioned by the assemblyman refer to Kampung Sungai Maong, Kampung Segedup, Kampung Kudei Ulu, Kampung Kudei Iban, and Kampung Kudei Lama.

On the boats, Ibrahim said the new units replaced the old ones, each of which could accommodate only four people at one time.

“The old boats may not be suitable anymore.

“With bigger boats, they should be able to accommodate at least seven passengers each, plus each vessel has more flexibility with the option of storing the necessary assets such as life jackets, loudspeakers, torchlight, and eating rations,” he said.

According to him, there are currently five boats – one each for the targeted areas – with at least one additional boat in each area being reserved for standby.

“We have also prepared logistics equipment in preparation of rare occurrences of floods in other areas (in Satok).

“The preparation also includes setting up relief centres for the flood victims where transport, food and drinks, as well as medical aid are provided.

“We are prepared to at least accommodate 3,000 (evacuees).

“We will be working alongside Sarawak Marine Department, the police, Fire and Rescue Department, and other agencies; this time, we should be really prepared in case of a big wave of floods like those seen in Peninsular Malaysia,” he elaborated.