Seven boys held over fight at Kunak town

KUNAK (Jan 9): Police have detained seven boys for allegedly beating up a 17-year-old hawker at the Kunak Tapak Tamu after a video clip of the incident went viral in social media.

The 28-second video clip shows a group of six boys allegedly taking turns to hit the teenager.

Kunak police chief Superintendent Sabaruddin Rahmat said police had detained all seven boys, aged between 14 to 17, after the incident was reported to the police around 4.08pm on Friday.

According to a police investigation, the alleged beating occurred after the victim had sold some used clothes they had bought together but did not share the profit equally.

“The boys had allegedly bought some used clothes and the victim was elected to help sell them for profit.

“After selling the clothes, the victim did not share the profit equally among his friends, which angered them.

“Realising his wrongdoing, the victim asked his friends to beat him up as punishment.

“The victim also claimed to have no knowledge that the incident was recorded and went viral in social media as it happened about a week ago,” he said.

He made a police report after watching the video posted on the “Orang Kunak” Facebook group page depicting his assault.

Sabaruddin added that the victim did not suffer any serious injuries but the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

He reminded parents to keep an eye on their children’s whereabouts and daily activities to prevent them from being involved in unhealthy activities.