Two killed, 10 injured in Tawau accident

TAWAU (Jan 9): Two people were killed and five sustained severe injuries when a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle was involved in a road accident along Jalan Taman Semarak, here on Saturday.

Also involved in the 5.40pm incident were a Toyota Vigo and a Proton Saga car.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said two people from the Land Cruiser died at the scene while five others on board the vehicle, who are believed to be family members, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Three people inside the Toyota Vigo and the driver of the Proton Saga suffered minor injuries.

The spokesperson said a distress call was made to the Tawau fire and rescue station at 5.46pm and two teams were immediately deployed to the location.

It took several minutes for fire and rescue personnel to free the injured victims from the Land Cruiser before they were taken to hospital in ambulances.

Fire and rescue personnel extracted the two victim’s bodies and handed them to the police for further action.

The four injured victims from the Toyota Vigo and Proton Saga were given treatment at the scene by EMRS personnel, said the spokesperson, adding the operation ended at 6.36pm.