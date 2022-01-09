Visually-impaired man leaves comfort zone, ventures into rabbit-breeding business

KUALA NERUS (Jan 9): A visually-impaired man challenged himself to leave his comfort zone by venturing into the rabbit farming business two years ago after he was convinced of its potential.

Mohd Fauzi Mansor, 50 who is also the Terengganu branch of Malaysian Blind Muslim Association (Pertis) chairman said after attending a briefing by members of the Terengganu Rabbit Breeders Association, he decided to start with three rabbits.

“I use a unique breeding method that refers to a special date for each different rabbit to monitor its development more easily and systematically. The dates that will be recorded are mating date, birth date and weaning date,” he told Bernama when met at his home in Seberang Takir here.

He said due to his condition, each rabbit was placed in an individual cage with a special reference number so that he could identify it.

Mohd Fauzi now has over 100 rabbits generating an income of more than RM2,000 per month and has shared the advantages of rabbit breeding with other visually-impaired individuals to allow them to be independent.

He said a rabbit offspring could be sold at between RM150 and RM180, while an adult rabbit at more than RM300 depending on its breed and size.

“So far, six Pertis members have started breeding rabbits and we always organise breeding courses with complete modules such as selection of rabbit species, cage types, quality nutrition and the perfect way to breed rabbits to get quality offspring.

“Besides working as a masseur, we hope more Pertis members will be interested to breed rabbits as it only needs low capital to start and the care system is not too complicated,” he said.

Meanwhile, another visually-impaired individual, Aziz Musa, 53, who is also involved in the rabbit-breeding venture has managed to produce massage oil from rabbit fats.

“I know about the benefits of this rabbit oil as it is part of Islamic medicines. It is mixed with other spices and so far, the masseurs and reflexologists using the oil are very satisfied with its benefits.

He said the oil is sold at RM20 per 100-millimetre bottle and RM15 per 60-millimetre bottle.

“…my target is for more visually impaired people to become sales agents to increase their income,” he said. — Bernama