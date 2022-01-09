Youth arrested for pulling off ‘Superman’ stunt in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Jan 9): A motorcyclist who pulled off a ‘Superman’ stunt near Bangunan Baitulmakmur in Petra Jaya was arrested by the police last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the suspect, a 19-year-old male, is currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

“The suspect was arrested during the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ that was conducted in the area between 5pm and 10pm yesterday,” said Alexson.

Besides the motorcyclists, police also issued a total of four traffic summonses to other drivers in the area.

The operation was conducted together with the Kuching district police headquarters.