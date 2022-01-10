12MP: Home Ministry approves 21 projects worth RM558.7 mln – Hamzah

SEMENYIH (Jan 10): The Home Ministry has approved 21 projects worth RM558.7 million in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said its Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said 10 of the 21 projects approved were development projects under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) while the other 11 were other agencies under the ministry.

The total cost for the projects involving PDRM was estimated at RM326.8 million, he said.

“The 10 PDRM projects will include the construction of 18 General Operations Force (GOF) posts in Selangor, the construction of the Kuala Penyu police station in Beaufort, Sabah and the construction of 10 staff quarters of the Pulau Redang police station in Terengganu.

“Also, land acquisition for the construction of both the Kelantan and Perak police contingent headquarters,” he said in a press conference after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the PDRM Task Force Office and Training Centre, at GOF 4th Battalion Camp, here today.

Hamzah said 11 other projects involved the Immigration Department, Prisons Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom).

According to him, two immigration posts and staff quarters will be built in Telok Melano and Bau, while the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Tebedu, Sarawak.

“Apart from that, for the Prisons Department, among others, the construction of the Royal Pahang Weaving Training Complex at the Penor Prison in Pahang and upgrade works on inmate isolation centre, transit block and residential block at the Simpang Renggam Prison, Johor,” he said.

He added that MMEA would upgrade the Sultan Ahmad Shah Academy’s shooting range in Pahang while ESSCom to build three posts in Manalunan, Simanggaris and Kuala Meruap, Sabah. – Bernama