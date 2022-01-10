17 foreigners among 22 nabbed as cops bust gambling call centres

KUCHING (Jan 10): A total of 22 individuals, including 17 foreigners, were arrested by police during raids carried out against three online gambling call centres in the city.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the raids took place at Tabuan Tranquility, Jalan Song and Jalan Stutong between Jan 4 and Jan 9, with those arrested comprising workers aged between 20 and 30 years.

“Preliminary investigations found that these three call centres had raked in about RM810,00 in total over the past three months.

“The workers were hired to promote illegal gambling websites, either by calling their customers or using mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat and Facebook,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the first raid was at a semi-detached house in Tabuan Tranquility which saw the arrest of four locals and three foreigners.

This was followed by the second raid on Jan 7 at a condominium unit at Jalan Song during which eight foreigners, including a woman, were arrested.

“The third raid was at a residential flat at Jalan Stutong where six foreigners and a local woman were arrested,” said Ahsmon.

In addition to the arrests, Ahsmon said police seized computers, modems and other related equipment used by the suspects to carry out their activities.

Those arrested are being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, while the foreigners also face action under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Electricity to the three premises was also immediately cut, as per the provisions of Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he added.

With Ahsmon at the press conference was Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa.