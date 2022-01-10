31 children catch Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Thirty-one or 19.2 per cent out of the 161 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Jan 10) are children under 12 years old who are not eligible for vaccination yet.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun urged parents and adult family members who live with young children to take precautionary measures to avoid being infected with Covid-19 and bring the virus home.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the infectious rate or R0/RT for Sabah has risen to 1.07 compared to the national rate of 0.98 as of Jan 9.

He called on the public to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Health Ministry’s advice at all times.

On the daily cases, Masidi said new infections had decreased by 37 to 161 cases on Monday.

He said all districts appeared to be in stabilization phase, except for a few which fluctuated sharply almost every day.

For instance, he said Kota Kinabalu was down 16 cases to 29 new infections, though the city remained at the top with the most cases in Sabah.

He said Ranau also recorded high number of cases at 28, including six new cases from the existing Hotel Perkasa Cluster.

Eight districts recorded zero new case and 14 districts had less than 10 new cases.

Of the 161 new cases, 158 fell under Category 1 and 2, one in Category 3 and two in Category 4.