80 pct Miri firefighters to be on duty during Chinese New Year

MIRI (Jan 10): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) here will ensure some 80 per cent of its personnel are on duty during the Chinese New Year holiday.

Miri Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said this is to ensure firefighters can be deployed for rescue operations whenever necessary.

He said the department has been preparing all its machinery and rescue teams since last month to face possible flash floods and landslides during the monsoon season.

This includes the helicopter service to enable teams to enter areas unreachable by land.

“During the monsoon season, low-lying areas are vulnerable to flash floods and possibly landslides. So, all JBPM (Bomba) stations in Zone 6, namely Miri city, Lopeng, Batu Niah, and Marudi will be monitored frequently so that immediate action can be taken once the water starts going up,” Law told reporters when receiving calendars from the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) today.

He said as part of the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), Bomba has been working together with the Resident’s Office to compile information and distribute it to all the relevant agencies.

“Residents living at low-lying areas are advised to look out for the water-level during heavy rain and to evacuate once it reaches a dangerous level.

“They need to also keep safe all the important documents, contact 999 emergency line, or the relevant agencies such as the Resident’s Office, police department, JBPM, or Civil Defence Force (APM) if they feel that the water level reaches dangerous levels,” added Law.