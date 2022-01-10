African Swine Fever detected in Durin backyard farms, Dr Rundi confirms

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Ministry has confirmed that African Swine Fever (ASF) had been detected at three backyard farms in Durin, Sibu where mass death of pigs had recently been reported.

Its Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory had confirmed the ASF cases using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

“The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) has already mobilised its personnel on the ground to determine the extent of the outbreak and have taken all the necessary actions to contain the disease from spreading further to other pig farms.

“Surveillances both clinical and serological are being conducted and specimens are taken for laboratory diagnosis,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Rundi said his ministry and DVSS have had several engagements with the pig farmers for them to step up their farm biosecurity including preventing outsiders from visiting their farms.

He said they had also advised pig farmers not to feed their pigs with leftovers from the restaurants or kitchens as the ASF virus in contaminated pork products can survive the cooking process and being highly resistant can cause ASF infection in the pigs.

According to him, ASF is a highly virulent and contagious viral disease affecting only pigs.

He said the disease could lead to serious economic losses to local farmers in Sarawak and also have impact on the food security.

“The virus is not harmful to humans and it is not a zoonotic disease,” he added.

Dr Rundi pointed out that there is currently no treatment or vaccines available to treat or control ASF.

As such, he said any farm infected with ASF will be sealed, quarantined and all the pigs inside the farm will be culled, the farm depopulated and the carcasses disposed by burial on site.

“ASF is a disease of great economic importance for the state and every attempt must be made to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading to other parts of Sarawak.

“I wish to seek co-operation from all the stakeholders especially our local pig farmers to step up vigilance and their farm biosecurity measures to prevent ASF infecting their pig herds,” he said.

He also advised them to contact the nearest Department of Veterinary Services office or WhatsApp to Regulatory hotline via 016-2840918 should they have further enquiries.