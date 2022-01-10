After weekend low, Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths rise to 23

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): The Health Ministry confirmed that 23 more people have died from Covid-19 in the country.

The latest figure shows an uptick compared to the 11 deaths logged yesterday.

Four of the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours were those categorised as brought-in-dead at hospitals.

The overall fatalities in Malaysia today since the pandemic began number 31,678.

As of midnight, Terengganu registered the highest number of fatalities from Covid-19, with eight deaths, followed by Kedah with four, and Kelantan with three.

The states recording new deaths were Perak, with two deaths, and Melaka, Johor, Penang, Sabah, Selangor, and Kuala Lumpur, all with one death each.

Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Labuan, and Putrajaya all did not record any deaths today.

Malaysia recorded 2,888 new daily infections yesterday, dropping below the 3,000-mark after four consecutive days of cases being higher than 3,000.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases nationwide now to 2,786,219. — Malay Mail