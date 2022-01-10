Call on MoE to expedite rebuilding of SMK Sebuyau

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Ministry of Education (MoE) has been urged to expedite the rebuilding of SMK Sebuyau.

Utilities and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the project must be expedited because the existing building had been deemed no longer safe and not conducive to accommodating a learning environment.

“The allocation to rebuild SMK Sebuyau was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan, but the rebuilding plan has yet to kick off despite us already being in the 12th Malaysia Plan,” said Julaihi in his Facebook update yesterday, which also mentioned him attending an event at SK Segali in Sebuyau held to honour retired teacher, Haseli Baseri.

On the SMK Sebuyau project, Julaihi expressed hope for the MoE to implement the rebuilding plan in the soonest possible time to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

On a separate note, the Sebuyau assemblyman approved a grant of RM10,000 for SK Segali parent-teacher association, as part of his yearly contribution.

He said a total of RM100,000 had already been approved under the Rural Transformation Programme to improve the facilities at SK Segali.

The upgrading works on the facilities would be carried out by Public Works Department, said Julaihi, who also hoped that the funding would be able to enhance the standard of education at the school.