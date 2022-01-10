CM: State Govt opens to suggestions from NGOs

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the State Government welcomes views and recommendations from any non-governmental organisation (NGO) for the benefit of the state and rakyat.

“As Chief Minister, I am ready to listen to suggestions. I am open in terms of my management of the state. (What is important) we carry out our responsibility as entrusted by the people,” he said.

“NGOs should be free to express their opinions on matters which are beneficial to the state and the people,” said the Chief Minister when meeting with the Sabah Action Body Advocating Right (SABAR) Board of Trustees led by its chairman, Datuk Dr Johan Ariffin Abdul Samad at his office in Menara Kinabalu here, Monday.

He also thanked SABAR for offering to assist him and the State Government on matters such as the environment, tourism, health and issues related to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

The Chief Minister said the State Government has made headways in matters related to MA63, among them the passing of the Federal Constitution Amendment 2021 Bill, oil and gas rights, power to issue fishing license and few more.

“In the context of MA63, we have made good progress,” Hajiji said.

In his briefing to the Chief Minister, Dr Johan said SABAR, established in April 2021 has a membership of 100 comprising senior members of society including former senior civil servants.

He said SABAR is a non-political citizen group concerned with Sabah rights and matters related to MA63 and the group look forward to contribute ideas and resources to the State Government.