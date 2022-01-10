Constructors end 2021 with RM6.4 bln high

KUCHING (January 10): The construction sector ended 2021 with a bang as domestic contract awards to listed contractors amounted to RM6.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21).

This comes as the final quarter was boosted by RM1.6 billion worth of awards from water and solar projects, notably Rasau Water Scheme (RM896 million) and the fourth package of the Large Scale Solar (LSS4) project (RM571 million), commented analysts with Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research).

“For the latter, since project shortlisting in March, letters of awards (LOAs) has been trickling out on a delayed basis due to inflationary costs pressure,” HLIB Research added in its sector review.

“Nonetheless, its targeted commercial operation date of December 31, 2023 has put a stop to further conversion delays. As for the former, two thirds of available packages (RM896 million) were awarded in 4Q21 as guided by Air Selangor at the start of 2021.”

On a year to date basis, HLIB Research saw that contracts awarded were higher by 63 per cent year on year (y-o-y) largely due to low base effect as 2020 saw strict lockdowns imposed.

“This year saw stronger water, affordable housing, solar and road projects, such as public sector funded jobs. Private sector contracts remain more or less flattish as 2021 continued to see restrictions denting rollout optimism.

“Notable contract wins in 4Q21 include Package 2 and 3 of Rasau to Taliworks worth RM896 million; Sabah Sarawak Link Road package to Kimlun worth RM780 million and aerotrain project in KLIA to Pestech worth RM743 million.

“There was only one foreign contract award this quarter which involves upgrading of various substations in Philippines to Pestech for a contract sum of RM157 million.”

Moving ahead, HLIB Research cautiously expect to see gradually improving contract flows as Malaysia progressively enters the endemic stage.

“Our expectations are for a recovery in private sector opportunities and ongoing rollouts of existing projects like the East Coast Railway, the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah and Sarawak, and the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System to support job flows in 2022.”

It further added that the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) and low interest rates lifting property sales in 2021, could see a ramp up in private sector contract awards, considering the repeated award delays in 2021.

The downside to this though is dampening of sentiment from HOC expiry; interest rate hikes and rollout delays due to high materials price.

On the public sector side, higher development expenditure does bode well for the general tender environment even with new big ticket projects missing.

“Implementation of existing mega projects should also continue to selectively present opportunities for contractors but we do note that most packages under existing projects have been tendered out therefore limited impact on sector earnings prospects.

“We retain our sector neutral weight as fluidity of looming elections could weigh on sector sentiment with investors adopting a wait and see approach.

“Recent news flow on critical projects is encouraging, but we remain cautious on timeline and overall sector earnings execution amidst ongoing virus spread.”