Covid-19: Sarawak reports 7 new cases, lowest in over a year

KUCHING (Jan 10): Sarawak logged its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in more than a year with only seven new infections reported in the past 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said the cases were recorded in three districts, namely Kuching (4), Bintulu (2) and Sibu (1).

From the seven cases, only two cases involved patients with pneumonia that required oxygen support (Category 4).

The cumulative tally of cases in the state now stands at 252, 505.

There were also no Covid-19 fatalities reported, leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,620.