Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate fourth lowest in country at 42.2 pct

KUCHING (Jan 10): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 rose slightly to 42.2 per cent yesterday, compared to 41.6 per cent on Saturday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fourth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was much lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 57.3 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 72.1 per cent followed by Kelantan (67.6 per cent), Johor (64 per cent), Penang (63.7 per cent), Terengganu (60.7 per cent) and Perak (58.2 per cent).

Other states and territories that recorded ICU bed usage lower than the national rate included Sabah (54.5 per cent), Melaka (54.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (48.7 per cent), Pahang (44.9 per cent), Labuan (41.7 per cent) and Kedah (40.4 per cent).

Perlis had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 36.8 per cent.