Dr Rundi: Vet dept to ensure pork, pork products imported only from ASF-free countries

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) will ensure that pork and pork products imported into the state are from countries free from the African Swine Fever (ASF), said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister said importation of pork and pork products are already banned from ASF-infected countries as well as Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

“DVSS will continue to conduct checks at airports, seaports and in the shops to make sure pork and pork products brought in illegally are not sold to the public.

“The Regulatory Division of DVSS will continue to enforce the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 to ensure pork and pork products imported are from countries free from ASF,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to the recent mass death of pigs at three backyard farms in Durin, Sibu.

Dr Rundi said that all import of pork and pork products into the state must require import permits and smugglers will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

The State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory had confirmed that ASF had been detected in the three backyard farms, using the Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

ASF is highly virulent and contagious viral disease affecting only pigs.

The disease could lead to serious economic losses to local farmers and also impact on the food security.

The virus is not harmful to humans and it is not a zoonotic disease.

At present, there is no treatment or vaccines available to treat or control ASF and any farm infected with ASF will be sealed, quarantined and all the pigs inside the farm will be culled, the farm depopulated and the carcasses disposed by burial on site.