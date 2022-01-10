DUBAI (January 10): Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates Malaysia Day by paying tribute to the nation’s achievements and progress across key sectors including economic, social, cultural, science and technology, at the honour day accorded by Expo 2020 Dubai to participating countries.

It is also the 100-day milestone of Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, which takes place from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Leading the high-level delegation from Malaysia is Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), The Honourable Datuk Haji Ahmad Amzad Hashim, who was welcomed by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State.

Bearing the ‘Energising Sustainability’ concept of the Pavilion, Malaysia Day illustrates the country’s commitment to international collaborations, long-standing interest in global conversations, and to participate in dialogues on important topics including climate change and sustainability.

Through its Net Zero Carbon Pavilion, Malaysia aims to convey its success stories in adopting a resilient, low-carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive framework to address climate change and sustainability that are firmly anchored on the principles of sustainability and planetary health.

“Expo 2020 Dubai, with the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, has unlocked many new and exciting market opportunities for Malaysia to enhance trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

“Malaysia’s participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai is a momentous platform for the nation and we are proud to be part of this historic event, as together with the rest of the world we are curating the future in an inclusive and sustainable manner,” said Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim who delivered the speech at the ceremony on behalf of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, The Honourable Datuk Sri Dr Adham Baba.

The Deputy Minister of MOSTI also congratulated the UAE for successfully hosting the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region in spite of the COVID-19 challenges.

He added, “Malaysia applauds the leadership and commitment of the UAE in bringing together our ‘world family’ on a global platform for inclusive multilateralism, under a common purpose to inspire real-life solutions for humanity’s greatest challenges.”

Expo 2020 Dubai has also provided Malaysia a unique opportunity to reinforce its position as the regional economic hub of Southeast Asia.

As previously announced by The Honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob, Malaysia has generated more than USD$8.03 billion (RM33.9 billion) potential trade and investment returns in the first eight weeks of participation at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Malaysia has, as of Week 12 of the Expo 2020 Dubai, made significant headway since then, garnering USD$8.4 billion (RM35.2 billion) potential trade and investment returns. This was achieved following the signing of 71 Memoranda of Understanding, Memoranda of Cooperation and Letters of Intent, as well as 793 business indicators with several international companies.

Malaysia’s 26 weekly business programs throughout Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and supported by 20 other ministries, 70 department and agencies, five state governments and 300 companies. The Malaysia Pavilion has also welcomed over 500,000 visitations through its doors to date.

Malaysia’s participation at the Expo also strengthens the nation’s bilateral ties with the UAE as Malaysia’s largest trading partner and export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).