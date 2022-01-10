Fixed players may benefit from possibility of more than one 5G network in future

KUCHING: In the event that there is more than one 5G network in the future, analysts believe this might benefit Malaysia’s fixed players more due to diminishing bargaining power from any 5G access seeker.

This comes as the research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) lauded the government’s move to establish Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to rollout a single neutral 5G infra.

“Ericsson was awarded the 10-year contract worth RM11 billion to deploy circa 10,000 sites along with a target to achieve 80 per cent population coverage by 2024,” HLIB Research gathered in its telecommunications sector outlook yesterday.

“The 5G network is expected to be both SA and NSA architectures on the same hardware granting full compatibility to all 5G devices in the market.

“The infra will be running on the most sought after 700MHz, as anchor band taking advantage of its superior propagation feature, and C-band (3.5GHz).”

That said, the research arm noted that there were calls from the industry to allow an additional 5G network to run in parallel with DNB.

It further noted that this uncertainty was recently cleared as the government reiterated its single wholesale network (SWN) commitment and the deployment will run as planned.

According to HLIB Research, fibre’s role as backhaul to transfer data at the speed of light has become ever more critical and a mandatory pre-requisite in broadband or 5G builds.

“Demand will spike not only in terms of capacity, but also coverage in order to compensate for 5G spectra (especially mmW) shortcoming in propagation.

“Surge in wholesale bandwidth demand will boost margins even under the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) regime.

“Also, new fibre rollouts are commercially negotiated (price not regulated) and fixed telcos will command more lucrative returns.

“In the event that there is more than one 5G network in the future, we think this might even benefit fixed players more due to diminishing bargaining power from any 5G access seeker with lower bandwidth demand, thus smaller bulk or volume discounts.”