Fuel at Niah, Sepupok petrol stations replenished after disrupted delivery chain since Saturday

MIRI (Jan 10): After almost two days of no diesel fuel, the pumps at Shell and Petronas petrol stations were replenished at around 2.30pm today.

The pumps initially ran dry around Jan 8 after a fuel tanker designated to replenish supplies was held up by the Bintulu Marine Police while on its way back from fuel depot last Friday.

The supply chain hiccup was felt over 100 kilometres away in Niah and left lorries, oil palm smallholders using 4WD vehicles and others using diesel fuel for transportation in the lurch as what little remaining supply was quickly snapped up early birds.

Netizens took to the Niah Community Facebook page to air their woes and lamented of the inability to get their diesel supply from the two petrol stations.

One netizen, Timah Mumysilvia, said that the Shell station had already run out of diesel supply since Saturday while another netizen, Lai Siong Ann, said all the petrol stations at Simpang Ngu, Niah and Sepupok had run dry earlier this morning.

However, Lai updated the post saying that as of 2.28pm and 2.39pm, both Petronas and Shell petrol stations had their supply replenished.

When contacted today, Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development Datuk Rosey Yunus confirmed that fuel supplies had been disrupted due to broken delivery chain from Bintulu to Niah.

She said she had been told by the owners of these petrol stations that their stock ran out after the fuel tanker had been held up by the marine police to facilitate investigations while it was on the way back from fuel depot on Jan 7.

Thus, the stations had to arrange their fuel deliveries by another transportation company which was stretched thin and could only provide limited tankers for this extra demand due to other prior commitments.