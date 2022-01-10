GPS component parties agree with PBB’s move to establish new wing

KUCHING (Jan 10): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Dato Henry Harry Jinep welcomes the move by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to establish a new wing for those aged 18 to 28.

He said the move serves as a good idea for other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to follow suit.

“We (PDP), a component party under GPS, welcome PBB’s move to set up a new wing for youth members aged 18 to 28.

“This move is done for the sake of the party (PBB) and the benefit of the people in GPS and as such ensures the youths to be on the right track,” Henry said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Meanwhile, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) acting president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum said the party will discuss on whether to follow PBB’s footsteps and set up a similar wing during its Supreme Council Meeting to be held on Jan 22.

He deemed it as a ‘right move’ from the party, adding it was done in line with current needs.

At a press conference Sunday after chairing a PBB Supreme Council meeting, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced that PBB would establish a new wing specifically for members aged 18 to 28.

The PBB president explained this would be realised once an amendment to the party’s constitution is passed in the coming PBB Convention or triennial general meeting (TGM) in June.