Johor cops probe possible violations over provision of flood relief aid

JOHOR BAHRU (Jan 10): Johor police are investigating the flood relief aid issue in Segamat district that was raised by a politician and broadcast live on a social media platform on Saturday.

Acting Johor police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said they are conducting an investigation following a police report lodged over the live broadcast.

“In the media conference, the politician touched on issues related to the provision of aid to flood victims in Segamat.

“The Johor Government, through the district offices, has issued procedures, standard operating procedures (SOP) and regulations for the purpose of coordination and the safety of all parties involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Khaw also said that the police did not assume that any volunteer from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or political parties providing aid constituted an offence.

“The police will investigate in accordance with legal provisions impartially to determine if any violation of the law occurred,” he added.

Khaw said the police was responsible to investigate based on the police report received and the results of the investigation would be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

He also advised the public not to misuse communication facilities or services such as social media or other platforms to commit any illegal acts.

“Uncompromising strict action will be taken against any individual who deliberately disrupts public order and safety based on the provision of existing laws,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 188 of the Penal Code, which is to disobey an order by a civil servant, and is punishable with six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both if found guilty. — Bernama