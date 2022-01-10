Muhyiddin: Govt to draft National Recovery Plan 2.0

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 10): An inclusive National Recovery Plan 2.0 will be drafted to ensure a comprehensive recovery for the nation, said National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said a team would be formed to conduct an in-depth study on sectors that can make fast recovery and those that would take a longer time.

Muhyiddin said the team would also submit proposals and streamline measures to deal with the Covid-19 situation if there was a surge in cases as the government had promised not to go back to the old ways of handling it, namely by imposing lockdown.

“This plan is important because if we let these sectors to recover naturally, it will take years.

“It will also clearly outlines what NRC can do to help these sectors to recover,” he told a press conference after chairing the NRC meeting here today. — Bernama