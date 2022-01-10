Nurul Hidayah hailed as icon for taekwondo club

BINTULU (Jan 10): National taekwondo exponent Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim has been recognised as Smart Taekwondo Club Icon during the club’s 2020/2021 appreciation ceremony recently.

The 23-year-old Second Dan black belt holder was gold medallist in the poomsae mixed doubles event at the 2019 SEA Games held in the Philippines.

She is currently studying in Universiti Malaya and has become an inspiration for young athletes in the club.

She and other honoured exponents received their awards during the ceremony from Deputy Bintulu Education officer (Planning Sector) Fred Entau.

Third Dan black belt holders Marylyne Bungan Lian and Steffano Atom Stephen were presented the Excellent Coach Award.

Sii Chong Soon, Iffah Syahirah Abdul Hanif, Yap Cong Han and Austin Jason Pui received the Excellent Cadet Coach Award.

Exponents who received the Excellent Athletes Award were Marylyne Bungan Lian (Gym Medan); Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim (UM); Nur Ifa Husna Saiful (UMS); Nur Humaira Abdul Karim (UM); Steffano Atom Stephen (UPM); Ahmady Radi (Gym Medan); Sii Chong Soon (Gym Medan); Iffah Syahirah Abdul Hanif (SMK Bintulu) and Willemien Lai Lini (SMK Bintulu).

Excellent Promising Athlete Awards went to Nicole Chew Ai Wen (SMK Bintulu); Phan Chen Huan (Asia Pacific University); Phan Chen Wei (Beijing Wuzi University); Yap Cong Han (SMK Kidurong); Austin Jason Pui (SMK Kidurong); Helena Wong Siew Wei (SMK Bintulu); Adam Shahmizi Suhaimi (Gym Medan); Jessie Vannessa Stephen (SMK Kidurong), Dione Chen Wei Zhi (SMK Bintulu) and Dini Amalia Mohd Ibrani Shahrimin (SMK Baru).

The Promising Backup Athlete Award (Senior) were given out to Aldric Jayden Pui (SJK Chung Hua); Andrew Sung Howards (SJK Kai Ming); Abigail Laweitha Dustin (SK Kidurong); Winny Yong Zheng (SJK Kai Ming); Steven Yong Fu Siang (SJK Kai Ming); Wyfi Firdaus Aziz (SJK Kai Ming); Shane Micheal Franky (SK St Anthony); Fernando Emmanuel Franky (SMK Bandar); Jason Ki Su Kien (SMK Kidurong); Velson Ki Su Heng (KV Bintulu) and Mohammad Farris Syazwan Supiondy (SMK Kemena).

Recipients of the Promising Backup Athlete Award (Junior) were Mohammad Ariffin Mohammad Asnawi Lau (SJK Siong Boon); Voon Cai Voon (SMK Kidurong); Kelvin Ngu Yan Voon (SJK Siong Boon); Kelly Ngu Yan Xin (SJK Siong Boon); Wy Jie Firdaus Aziz (Tunku Putra); Rossaria Jolissa Josephy Dessa (SK Kidurong); Russel Laman Ling (SK Kidurong); Reynold Hunt Nuing (SK Kidurong); Leonard Clovis Nicholas (SJK Sebiew Chinese); Agnes Emily Wong Huey Yuan (SJK Chung Hua); Jayden Lee Yee Hieng (SJK Siong Boon), Auni Nabilah Mohammed Syazwi Abdullah (SMK Sains Miri) and Fernandez Yoel Richard (SMK Bandar).

Exponents who competed in the 2nd Win Long Taekwondo Club Virtual Championship (Poomsae, Taerobik, Speed Kicking) 2021 and won seven gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals also received awards during the ceremony.