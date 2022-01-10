Online recruitment application for foreign workers soon, says Human Resources Minister

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 10): Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said employers will soon be able to submit online recruitment applications for hiring foreign workers in each sector from source countries.

In a statement, today, the minister said he will make an announcement on the date soon.

“On this matter, I advise employers not to make any payments through middlemen or third parties for the purpose of expediting the application process in order to avoid being deceived by irresponsible parties,” he said.

At the Cabinet meeting on Dec 10, it was agreed that foreign worker recruitment is open to all sectors other than the plantation sector. Permitted sectors are agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction and domestic helpers.

Saravanan also reminded employers who want to hire foreign workers to submit their own applications based on the actual need for them.

Employers going through private employment services agencies are also advised to ensure these agencies are registered and possess licences certified by the Department of Manpower under the Private Employment Agencies Act 1981, he said.

The government had earlier required foreign workers who entered the country to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) approved by the Covid-19 Ministerial Quartet Meeting on Dec 14, last year.

The SOP covers four phases, namely pre-release, on arrival, after arrival (quarantine) and post-quarantine. — Bernama