Ops Samseng Jalanan: Cops nab 2 youths for dangerous riding

SIBU (Jan 10): Two youths were nabbed at a police roadblock here Saturday night for riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the duo, aged 16 and 20, was caught during an Op Samseng Jalanan operation carried out at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce from 10pm Saturday to 3.30am yesterday.

“The 16-year-old suspect who is a student was arrested for performing a wheelie, while the 20-year-old was caught speeding with his head hunched low,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Both youths were detained under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further investigation, he added.

Alexson also informed that police issued a total of 13 traffic summonses to errant motorists for a variety of offences during the course of the operation.