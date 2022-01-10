Petronas delivers Hiroshima Gas’ first carbon-neutral LNG cargo

KUALA LUMPUR (January 10): Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has delivered a carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (CNLNG) cargo to Hiroshima Gas Co, Ltd. (Hiroshima Gas).

In a statement, Petronas said the CNLNG delivery augurs well with Hiroshima Gas’ management philosophy to be a company trusted by the communities it serves.

“We are proud to grow our 16-year relationship by being Hiroshima Gas’ chosen partner for their first CNLNG cargo.

“Providing cleaner energy solutions through carbon offsets will not only positively impact the LNG industry but will also create sustainable value for businesses, societies and the world at large,” said Petronas LNG Marketing and Trading vice-president Shamsairi Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Hiroshima Gas senior executive officer Kazunori Tamura said the company’s business as a city gas supplier is seeing an increasing need to offer carbon-neutral city gas to its end-buyers.

“Petronas’ ability to provide such a solution is certainly essential to ensure we are on track in our sustainability goals. We are pleased to have collaborated with Petronas for our first CNLNG cargo,” he said. – Bernama