‘Positive structural forces remain apparent in EM’

KUCHING (January 10): Last year has been a challenging year for emerging markets (EM) but Franklin Templeton pointed out that across EMs, positive structural forces remain apparent and are likely to foster fresh investment opportunities.

In a statement, it said there are several reasons to be constructive about EMs heading into 2022.

“For a start, equity valuations appear to have priced in much caution and indicate attractive long-term value. The fixed income perspective is also encouraging – real yields in EMs exceed those in DMs.

“In this regard, we are noticing shared optimism on EMs with our fixed income colleagues.

“Fiscal and current accounts across EMs are also in better shape than before. Institutional reforms in major EMs over the past few decades have strengthened their economic discipline and resilience against crises.

“Strong commodity prices recently have been an additional windfall for resource exporters. Sturdier EM finances potentially rule out a repeat of the severe market stresses that hit EMs in previous down cycles,” said Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity chief investment officer Manraj Sekhon said.

Across EMs, it pointed out that positive structural forces remain apparent and are likely to foster fresh investment opportunities.

“Digitalisation is a key theme. India’s thriving internet economy has attracted capital seeking new areas of growth, especially in light of regulatory flux in China.

“E-payment, food delivery and other disruptive business models have taken off, prompting even traditional businesses to embrace innovation to counter the competition.

“In China, industrial digitalisation has gained pace as the economy eyes progress up the value chain.

“Globally, the continued semiconductor shortage underscores the huge demand for chips coming from technology advancements, and we expect strong earnings for some of the world’s largest semiconductor companies in markets such as Taiwan and South Korea,” Manraj said.

“Decarbonisation is another trend to watch. Major EMs’ pledges to achieve carbon neutrality is likely to intensify electrification and renewable energy efforts, creating multiyear support for relevant industries.

“We have seen growth for South Korean electric vehicle battery makers and Chinese solar energy companies accelerate sharply, lifting them to world-leading industry positions in the process,” he added.

Despite optimism on these markets, Franklin Templeton pointed out that certain risks could change its overall EM outlook, although they are not in its base-case scenario.

“For instance, a sharp and sudden rise in the US federal funds rate could trigger market volatility. Conversely, a dovish US policy surprise could help EMs outperform DMs.

“Meanwhile, more dangerous Covid-19 variants could emerge amid the ongoing pandemic. The market swings that followed the recent discovery of the Omicron variant serve as a reminder of the uncertainties that remain, although indicators so far suggest that the variant’s symptoms could be milder than feared. We are also watching China-Taiwan relations as cross-strait tensions brew,” Manraj said.

“As the investment environment evolves, an important feature that we seek in EMs is resilience, in terms of both their economies and companies.

“What especially matters to us is the sustainability of company earnings, whether in the face of Covid-19, policy changes, technology disruption or other challenges.

“We see companies with structural growth drivers aligned with digitalization, decarbonisation and other transformative trends emerging as long-term winners, which should underpin EM equities ahead,” Manraj concluded.