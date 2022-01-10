Registration, consent forms now available online for blood donors

KUCHING (Jan 10): Members of the public can now fill in the blood donor registration and consent form online if they plan to donate blood within 24 hours after registration.

The Ministry of Health form in English and Bahasa Malaysia can be obtained from https://regdonor.bbis.moh.gov.my/.

After registering online, donors need to print the form out and bring it along when they donate.

The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank is open as usual this week at the Day Care Centre (DCC) block.

On Monday to Thursday, the blood bank is open from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm, while on Friday it is open from 8am to 11.30am and 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the centre for donors.

The centre is also open this Sunday for a blood donation campaign from 9am to 2.30pm organised by the Federation of Chinese Youth, where they are targeting to obtain 100 bags of blood.

Mobile teams will also hold two external campaigns on Saturday, both from 10am to 3pm.

One will be at Emart Batu Kawa for a campaign organised by the Sarawak Blood Donors Society, while the other will be at Hock Lee Centre.

The public, whether seasoned or first-time donors, are encouraged to step forward to ensure that the blood supply at SGH remains adequate for patients in need daily.

Those who wish to donate blood are reminded to eat before they go, and to bring their identification card, as well as donation card or book.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (blood bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).